FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team posted three first-place marks in a 105-79 dual loss at Fergus Falls on Thursday.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Emily Vincent, Nicki Son, Riley McCarthy and Miranda Port teamed up for a 4:16.90 time to claim top honors.

Son was also first in the 100-yard freestyle, edging out the field with a 1:04.01 finish.

And on the diving board, Mady Schmidt tied her personal record with a score of 235.95 to put her first on the leaderboard. Fellow Lumberjack Lauren Lundquist placed second with a score of 192.05.

BHS earned four more second-place finishes. McCarthy was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13.16, while Elana Harmsen was second in the 200 freestyle at 2:18.67.

A pair of relay teams also placed second. The 200-yard medley relay team of Marley Ueland, Ava Lietz, McCarthy and Kayleigh Hickman timed out at 2:14.01, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Vincent, Brooklyn Nielsen, Abi Lietz and Harmsen clocked in at 2:00.35.

Bemidji will next host Sartell-St. Stephen at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at BHS.

It was announced Thursday that BHS will host the Section 8A diving meet on Thursday, Oct. 22, and will also serve as one of three sites for the Section 8A swimming meet on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Detroit Lakes and Warroad will host three teams each for the other swimming sites, while Bemidji will host four. MSHSL guidelines do not allow for more than four teams at one site.

No fans will be allowed at the section meets.