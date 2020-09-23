BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team was clipped 117-59 in a home dual meet loss to Brainerd on Tuesday.

Mady Schmidt notched her sixth diving win of the season in as many meets. The junior received a score of 227.3 to earn first place.

Sophia Jones also recorded a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle by swimming to a time of 5:53.05.

Bemidji’s 200 free (Kayleigh Hickman, Elena Harmsen, Molly Matetich and Abby Termont) and 400 free (Jones, Nicki Son, Emily Vincent and Miranda Port) relay teams posted top times of 1:58.0 and 4:16.5 in their respective events.

The Jacks also took second in the 400 free relay and earned third-place finishes in three other events.

Bemidji will next head to Fergus Falls for a 6 p.m. dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 24.