ALEXANDRIA -- Mady Schmidt is five-for-five this season for the Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team.

The junior earned her fifth diving title in the Lumberjacks’ fifth dual meet of the season Thursday at Alexandria, where BHS fell 113-64. Schmidt scored a 217.65 to garner first place.

Miranda Port also took home first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:21.68. Port and teammates Sophia Jones, Emily Vincent and Nicki Son swam to a first-place time of 4:14.05 in the 400 free relay.

The Jacks recorded second-place performances in three events, as well as five third-place finishes.

Bemidji will next host Brainerd at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.