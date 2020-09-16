BEMIDJI -- Mady Schmidt set another personal record for the Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team Tuesday night in a home dual meet against Moorhead. The junior diver garnered a 235.95, eclipsing her previous personal-record score of 232.8 that she established last week.

Schmidt, who has won the diving events at all four of the team’s meets this season, was one of four event winners for the Lumberjacks in a 100-78 loss.

Marley Ueland picked up a win in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:15.01, and Ava Lietz took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.45. The 400 free relay team of Sophia Jones, Emily Vincent, Kayleigh Hickman and Demi Fisher clocked a first-place time of 4:06.8.

BHS posted second-place finishes in four other events, as well as seven third-place performances.

Bemidji will journey to Alexandria for its next dual meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.