WILLMAR -- Bemidji High School junior Mady Schmidt took home a first-place finish in diving from the girls swimming and diving team’s dual meet at Willmar. The Lumberjacks fell 126-60 Thursday night.

Schmidt received a score of 232.8 to take the win, while teammate Lauren Lundquist placed second with 167.3. The first-place finish was Schmidt’s third of the season in as many meets.

Miranda Port finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:19.94. The 200 medley relay team of Port, Marley Ueland, Riley McCarthy and Molly Matetich also took second with a mark of 2:12.63.

BHS placed third in eight other events, including the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays.

The Lumberjacks will return home for a dual meet with Moorhead at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.