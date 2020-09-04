BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team came up short 107-79 in a dual meet against St. Cloud Tech Thursday evening at BHS.

The Lumberjacks picked up four event wins on the night.

Sophie Jones secured two of those wins by notching first-place finishes in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle, recording times of 2:12.9 and 6:01.0, respectively.

Mady Schmidt earned top marks in diving with her score of 218.7 for the Lumberjacks.

Jones swam the anchor leg for the BHS relay team that captured a win in the 200 free relay alongside Miranda Port, Nicki Son and Kayleigh Hickman with a time of 1:54.15.

Five Jacks posted second-place finishes and six took third place.

Bemidji will return to the pool for an away meet at Willmar on Thursday, Sept. 10. Willmar’s original season opener was canceled last week after a swimmer reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, though tests came back negative.