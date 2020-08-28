BEMIDJI -- Sauk Rapids-Rice played spoiler Thursday night, defeating the Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team 117-64 in the Lumberjacks’ pool during a season-opening meet.

BHS claimed four first-place markers on the day. The first was from Mady Schmidt, who ran away with top diving honors via a 223.80 score. Lauren Lundquist added a second-place score of 176.55 for Bemidji, as well.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Sophia Jones clocked in at 5:58.88 to beat the field by over 15 seconds. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Miranda Port led a 1-2-3 finish for Bemidji with her time of 1:21.45.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Jones, Demi Fischer, Nicki Son and Port was also a first-place finisher, recording a 4:20.74 time.

In all, the Jacks tallied five second-place marks and another three third-place marks.

Bemidji returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, when it hosts St. Cloud Tech at BHS.

The Lumberjacks are also currently scheduled to visit Willmar on Sept. 10, but Willmar’s meet on Thursday was postponed after a swimmer reported having symptoms consistent with COVID-19.