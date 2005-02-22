“These boys are amazing,” BHS co-head coach Kristen McRae said. “I love my job but a highlight of every day was heading to the pool at 3:35 to coach them. As a group they worked well together, were extremely coachable and were a true team. It is one of the best groups we have had the honor and privilege of coaching.”

After runs to the state meet, junior Aiden Saari and sophomore Brooks Matetich were named co-MVPs. Saari placed 14th in the diving finals, while Matetich came in 18th in the 100-yard butterfly prelims.

Senior Kolden Michalicek won the Hardest Worker award, while sophomore Max Brown won Most Improved. Quinn Knott earned the Rookie of the Year award, as well.

Freddie Petrowske, Sunny Charakuru and Michalicek leave the program as departing seniors, while Jaxon Leindecker, Braden Olson and Saari were named captains for the 2020-21 season.

As a team, the Lumberjacks closed the 2019-20 campaign with a fourth-place finish at the Section 5A meet.