MINNEAPOLIS -- Bemidji High School junior Aiden Saari has advanced to the finals in 1-meter diving at the Class A state swimming and diving meet. Saari scored a 216.7 to take 14th after Thursday’s prelims and semifinals at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

“He did great. He did his job,” said BHS diving coach Sam Howard. “His ultimate goal was to make it here and get top 16, so he did that.”

Four divers were eliminated following their first five dives in the prelims. The next three dives comprised the semifinals and whittled the field down to the 16 finalists.

Saari and the rest of the top 16 will compete in Saturday’s finals, which are set for noon.

But first, BHS sophomore Brooks Matetich will attempt to clinch his spot in the finals for the 100-yard butterfly when he suits up for Friday’s prelims at noon.