PARK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team brought home hardware from Saturday’s Last Chance Invite in Park Rapids. The Lumberjacks captured 572.5 points to top the field of four, finishing ahead of Perham/New York Mills (444), Detroit Lakes (442) and Park Rapids (353.5).

BHS swimmers were crowned winners in five events on the day.

Aiden Saari scored a 339.45 to edge out teammate Braden Olson’s 334.35 to win the diving event. Ben Dockendork swam to a time of 2:02.7 to earn top honors in the 200-yard free and Kolden Michalicek posted the top time in the 50 free with a mark of 24.15.

Bemidji also picked up first-place finishes in two relays.

Walker Erickson, Aidan Wolf, Freddie Petrowske and Dockendorf swam to a win in the 200 free relay (1:41.16), while Moses Son, Brooks Matetich, Michalicek and Erickson cruised to a win in the 400 free relay (3:39.03).

Saturday’s meet brought the regular season to a close. The Lumberjacks will next compete at the Section 5A meet, Feb. 21-22, in Morris, where they’ll look to clinch a trip to the Class A state meet.