BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team racked up wins in nine out of 12 events, clinching a 118-60 win over Park Rapids in a dual meet at BHS on Thursday night.

Brooks Matetich and Walker Erickson each swam to a pair of event wins to help guide the Lumberjacks. Matetich topped the podium in the 200-yard free (1:57.35) and the 500 free (5:37.3), while Erickson nabbed first-place finishes in the 50 free (24.18) and 100 backstroke (1:05.97).

Other BHS individuals to post first-place finishes were Jaxon Leindecker in the 200 IM (2:28.39), Aiden Saari in diving (198.6 points) and Kolden Michalicek in the 100 free (53.24).

Bemidji also triumphed in the 200 free and 400 free relays with times of 1:43.07 and 3:47.32.

The Lumberjacks will now travel south down Highway 71 for the Park Rapids Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1, the team’s final meet on its regular-season schedule.