THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team captured wins in 10 out of 11 events Tuesday night to sail to a 112-48 victory over Thief River Falls in a dual meet.

A trio of Lumberjacks led the charge by winning two events each.

Walker Erickson took care of business in the 200-yard free (2:04.42) and 500 free (5:52.37), while Moses Son picked up wins in the sprints by winning the 50 free (25.47) and 100 free (54.37). Kolden Michalicek topped the podium in the 100 fly (1:05.89) and 200 IM (2:26.45).

Jaxon Leindecker and Brooks Matetich rounded the first-place performances with wins in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.92) and 100 backstroke (1:08.95), respectively.

The Jacks also placed first in two of the three relay events, pulling off victories in the 200 medley (2:01.44) and 400 free (3:47.57).

Bemidji will next compete in one of its biggest meets of the regular season as the team heads to the Section 5A True Team meet in Morris on Saturday, Jan. 18.