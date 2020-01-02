WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team took 12th place out of 15 teams at Saturday’s Border Battle meet in West Fargo, N.D. The Lumberjacks recorded 69 points to finish ahead of Detroit Lakes, Grand Forks and Morris.

Brainerd claimed the team title with 389 points with Alexandria (322) and Willmar (211) rounding out the top three.

Aiden Saari posted the top individual performance of the day for the Jacks by taking third in diving with 368.4 points. Braden Olson also cracked the top 10 with 282.9 points.

Bemidji’s 400 free and 200 free relay teams also earned top-10 finishes by taking eighth (3:40.93) and 10th (1:41.02), respectively.

Moses Son (1:02.23) and Brooks Matetich (1:02.4) each made the top 15 in the 100 butterfly, placing 14th and 15th. Kolden Michalicek (54.86) also recorded a top-15 finish in the 100 free by taking 14th.

The Lumberjacks will return to their home pool to host the Bemidji Invitational at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.





Team Results

1-Brainerd 389; 2-Alexandria 322; 3-Willmar 211; 3-Andover 211; 5-West Fargo 179; 6-Sauk Rapids-Rice 177; 7-Fargo North 157; 8-Fargo South 154; 9-Fargo Davies 104; 10-West Fargo Sheyenne 103; 11-Melrose/Sauk Centre 102; 12-Bemidji 69; 13-Detroit Lakes 55; 14-Grand Forks 51; 15-Morris 6.