DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team edged out Detroit Lakes 98-76 in a dual meet Tuesday night on the road.

The Lumberjacks only had five wins over 12 events, but they placed 23 swimmers in the top three compared to the Lakers’ 13.

Moses Son and Walker Erickson had a hand in two of Bemidji’s wins. Individually, Son was first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.99) and Erickson first in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.41). They were also the back half of the 400 freestyle relay team, also featuring Brooks Matetich and Kolden Michalicek, that posted a first-place time of 3:51.22.

Jaxson Leindecker (2:17.15 in the 200 free) and Aiden Saari (210.45 in 1-meter diving) rounded out the first-place marks for BHS.

The Jacks return to the pool at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 for the West Fargo Invitational in Fargo, N.D.