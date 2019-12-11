PARK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team claimed a 104-70 win over Park Rapids in a road dual meet Friday.

The Lumberjacks earned wins in eight out of 12 events, including two events apiece for Walker Erickson and Kolden Michalicek.

Erickson came up with first-place finishes in the 200-yard IM (2:20.46) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.36), while Michalicek posted the top time in the 50 free (25.16) and 100 free (54.87).

Aiden Wolf took first in the 100 backstroke (1:10.11) and Aiden Saari topped the podium in diving (177.8).

Bemidji relay teams also recorded wins in the 200 free (1:41.84) and 400 free (4:04.36).

The Lumberjacks will travel to Detroit Lakes for their next meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.