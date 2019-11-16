BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team swept all 12 events in a dominant 132-26 win over Thief River Falls in a dual meet Tuesday night at the BHS pool.

Walker Erickson led the team with two individual event wins in the 50-yard freestyle (24.99) and the 500 free (5:52.84). Kolden Michalicek came up with the victory in the 200 free (2:08.85) while Aiden Wolf took first in the 100 free (59.43).

Moses Son claimed first place in the 200 IM (2:25.46), and Aiden Saari earned top honors in diving (199.1).

Ben Dockendorf topped the podium in the 100 butterfly (1:12.11), Jaxon Leindecker finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:12.65) and Braden Olson posted the top time in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.5).

The Lumberjacks also swept all three relay events, including the 200 medley (2:05.07), 200 free (1:48.51) and 400 free (4:00.72).

Bemidji will hit the road for the first time this season when the team travels to Park Rapids for a 6 p.m. dual meet on Friday, Dec. 13.