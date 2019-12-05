BEMIDJI -- In its first action of the season, the Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team fell 126-47 to Brainerd in a dual meet Thursday night in Bemidji. The Warriors picked up wins in 10 of the 12 events.

A pair of Lumberjacks captured individual event wins. Aiden Saari took first place in diving with a score of 175.05, while Walker Erickson swam to a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.4.

Jaxon Leindecker posted a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke for Bemidji with a time of 1:11.54.

The Lumberjacks will return to the pool for a home meet against Thief River Falls at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.