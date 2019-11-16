MINNEAPOLIS -- Mady Schmidt solidified her place as one of the best divers in Minnesota on Saturday.

The Bemidji High School sophomore wrapped up the girls swimming and diving season by taking ninth place in the Class A state finals at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.

“I’m thrilled. It was so exciting,” Schmidt said. “It was just a really good day. I hit all of my dives, and I was consistent throughout the whole meet.”

Schmidt made the leap from her semifinal place of 14th, jumping five spots over three dives with a final score of 345.20. She felt good about the dives that made it possible.

“There are always little things to improve on, but today was a very good day,” she said. “… It feels amazing (to be in the top 10). Considering it’s my first year at state, it’s just really crazy but also so amazing.”

Olivia Motter of Rocori won first place with a benchmark of 418.30. Issara Schmidt of Winona (389.90) and Sophia Capece of Orono (366.95) made up the rest of the top three.

Schmidt also earned nine points for BHS in the team standings, putting the Lumberjacks in a tie for 36th alongside Alexandria and Blake. Visitation claimed the Class A team championship with 318 points.

Schmidt’s first trip to the state meet wasn’t one she’ll soon forget, but she’ll hope to bring along company next season.

“The whole state experience is so much fun and so much different than anything else,” she said. “I really wish some of my other teammates were with me, but it was so much fun.”