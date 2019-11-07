GRAND RAPIDS -- Mady Schmidt is headed to state to represent the Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team.

Schmidt placed fourth in 1-meter diving at the Section 8A Finals on Saturday in Grand Rapids, clinching the final individual spot for the Class A state meet with her 377.60 score.

“She was solid, and she was confident,” BHS co-head coach Kristen McRae said of Schmidt. “She did one dive at a time and was just very lighthearted and optimistic about everything. She was fun to watch.”

As a team, the Lumberjacks placed third in the 10-team field with 292 points, behind only first-place Grand Rapids (439) and second-place Detroit Lakes (419).

Bagley/Fosston also took part in the meet and placed seventh with 123 points.

Though Bemidji won seven straight section titles from 2011-17, the championship has evaded them the past two seasons now. McRae attributed that to the competition around them.

“That’s exactly what it is. And the girls even noticed it, too,” she said. “… Our section has just stepped up their game. If you want to start keeping up, you’ve got to start stepping up a little bit.”

Laura Davis placed third in the 500 freestyle for the top BHS finish of the day. However, her time of 5:37.73 wasn’t quite enough for a top-two spot needed to qualify for state in the swimming events.

Miranda Port was fourth in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:21.13. She was also on the 400 freestyle relay team with Nicki Son, Sophia Jones and Davis that claimed fourth at 3:51.67.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Abby Arel, Danielle Gray, Jones and Davis were fifth at 1:46.58, and Davis picked up an additional top-five finish in the 200 freestyle with her time of 2:06.60.

“Our girls swam fantastic,” McRae said. “They came back, they raced well. We had a lot of time drops from prelims to finals. In hindsight, they were extremely successful. However, it just wasn’t fast enough.”

Schmidt advances to the Class A diving preliminaries, which begin at noon on Thursday, Nov. 14. After eight dives, the top 16 qualify for the finals at noon Saturday, Nov. 16.

Bemidji also graduates four seniors in Amber Korbel, Halii Melcher, Gray and Davis.

Team Results

1-Grand Rapids 439; 2-Detroit Lakes 419; 3-Bemidji 292; 4-Park Rapids 291; 5-Fergus Falls 206; 6-Thief River Falls 162; 7-Fosston-Bagley 123; 8-Perham/New York Mills 113; 9-Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush Middle River 81; 10-Crookston 58.