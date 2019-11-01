GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team booked more than two dozen spots into the Section 8A Finals by claiming 26 top-16 finishes during Friday’s preliminary meet in Grand Rapids.

“We swam very well today,” BHS co-head coach Kristen McRae said. “Everyone who swam today took off time from their entry time. That’s very successful. … It was a very competitive meet across the board. Lots of fast swims in all the events. It was a lot of fun.”

Laura Davis posted the Lumberjacks’ best finish of the day, placing third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:37.56. Davis was also fifth in the 200 free at 2:04.19.

Miranda Port completed the 200 IM with a 2:23.06 mark, good for third, while the BHS 400 free relay team of Sophia Jones, Nicki Son, Kayleigh Hickman and Amber Korbel placed fourth at 3:57.24.

The 200 medley relay team of Demi Fisher, Port, Abby Arel and Danielle Gray finished in 2:03.19 for sixth, matching the place of the 200 freestyle relay team of Arel, Gray, Riley McCarthy and Jones at 1:49.03.

Elsewhere for Bemidji, Jones was sixth in the 500 free at 5:44.09, and Son was close behind in seventh at 5:48.22. Jones also nabbed a top-eight spot in the 200 free at 2:06.90, and Korbel also took eighth in the 200 IM by finishing in 2:28.12.

The Section 8A Finals begin with diving at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Grand Rapids, while the swimming events follow at 3 p.m.

“We know we’ve got more time to drop in us. And the girls know that, too,” McRae said. “… Everyone across the board knows that they have more in them.”