BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team fell behind Duluth East and Grand Rapids during a home triangular on Friday at the high school.

The Greyhounds claimed first place with 469 points and the Thunderhawks followed with 393, leaving the Lumberjacks on their tails at 384.

The BHS 400 freestyle relay team of Sophia Jones, Nicki Son, Laura Davis and Miranda Port claimed Bemidji’s lone win on the day, finishing in 4:03.01. Abby Arel, Danielle Gray, Riley McCarthy and Amber Korbel followed in third at 4:14.59 for another top-three finish in the event.

The Jacks claimed four second-place finishes, as well. Port timed out at 2:31.25 in the 200 IM, Son finished the 100 freestyle in 1:00.49, Davis clocked in at 5:46.12 in the 500 free, and Mady Schmidt scored a 205.20 in 1-meter diving.

Lauren Lundquist followed Schmidt on the diving board with a 185.65 mark for third. Elsewhere, Jones was third in the 200 free at 2:10.99 and third in the 500 free at 5:56.61.

The BHS relay team of Port, Son, Arel and Davis also claimed third in the 200 freestyle relay by posting a 1:52.44 time.

In total, the Lumberjacks picked up another three fourth-place finishes and six more fifth-place finishes.

Bemidji will dive back into the pool at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 for the Section 8A Prelims in Grand Rapids.