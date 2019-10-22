DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team took on Detroit Lakes in a dual meet Tuesday night. Though they didn’t capture a win in any event, the Lumberjacks earned podium finishes in eight different events. Team scores were not available.

Mady Schmidt placed second in diving with a score of 216.1, and was followed by teammate Lauren Lundquist in third (176.1).

Riley McCarthy took third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:09.29. Also taking third individually for BHS were Laura Davis in the 200 free (2:09.1), Kayleigh Hickman in the 100 free (1:02.09) and Nicki Son in the 500 free (6:00.05).

A trio of Bemidji relay teams clinched top-three finishes. The 200 medley relay team of Miranda Port, Son, McCarthy and Hickman claimed second with a time of 2:08.84; Sophia Jones, Halii Melcher, McCarthy and Amber Korbel took third in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:55.41; and the 400 free relay team of Jones, Son, McCarthy and Hickman finished third with a time of 4:04.91.

The Lumberjacks will end the regular season with a home meet against Duluth East and Grand Rapids at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the BHS pool.