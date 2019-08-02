GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team brought home fourth place at the Section 8A True Team meet in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks had 18 top-10 finishes on the day, good for 1,080 team points to place within the top half of the eight-team field. Grand Rapids (1,423.5), Detroit Lakes (1,261.5) and Park Rapids (1,256) comprised the top three.

Mady Schmidt had the best finish on the day for BHS, placing second in 1-meter diving with a score of 386.90. Sophie Jones placed fifth in the 200 Freestyle at 2:11.74, as did Halii Melcher in the 500 Freestyle at 6:06.01.

Bemidji’s 400 Free Relay team of Nicki Son, Riley McCathy, Danielle Gray and Jones also took home fifth with their 4:05.91 finish. The Jacks’ grouping of Miranda Port, Abby Arel, Kayleigh Hickman and Laura Davis was sixth in 4:06.79, as well.

Among the other top finishers for the Jacks, Lauren Lundquist was sixth on the diving board with her 323.30 mark. The 200 Medley Relay team of Son, Port, Arel and Davis also placed sixth in 2:05.86.

Davis came in seventh in two individual events, the 100 Breaststroke (1:18.12) and the 200 IM (2:31.31). Jones (1:01.30 in the 100 Freestyle) and Son (1:11.04 in the 100 Backstroke) also placed eighth in their respective events to round out Bemidji’s best 10 finishes of the day.

BHS will next be at Detroit Lakes for a 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Team Results

1-Grand Rapids 1,423.5; 2-Detroit Lakes 1,261.5; 3-Park Rapids 1,256; 4-Bemidji 1,080; 5-Fergus Falls 856.5; 6-Thief River Falls 819.5; 7-Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush/Middle River 607; 8-Perham/New York Mills 495.