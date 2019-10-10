BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming team couldn’t overpower Moorhead on Thursday, falling 106-76 in a dual meet at BHS.

The Lumberjacks won three events on the day, including Mady Schmidt’s diving performance that earned her a score of 205.4.

Two Bemidji relay teams also claimed first place. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Miranda Port, Nicki Son, Sophia Jones and Laura Davis clocked in at 1:51.14 to earn eight team points toward the BHS cause. Close behind was the group of Demi Fisher, Halii Melcher, Riley McCarthy and Danielle Gray that placed second in 1:56.59 for another four points.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Son, Davis, Jones and Port teamed up again for a 4:07.00 finish, ahead of the Jacks’ team of Gray, Kayleigh Hickman, Amber Korbel and Abby Arel that took second in 4:11.81.

Davis contributed two more second-place finishes, posting a 2:10.35 time in the 200 free and a 5:52.01 time in the 500 free.

BHS will next compete in the Section 8A True Team meet, which starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Grand Rapids.