BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team captured second place in a six-team meet at the high school on Saturday.

Laura Davis and Mady Schmidt both secured first-place marks, guiding the Lumberjacks to 432 points, a shade ahead of Willmar’s 430 and Cambridge-Isanti’s 405. Melrose took first-place honors as a team with 590 points.

Davis placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:47.33. She also came second in the 200 free at 2:09.78.

Schmidt, meanwhile, was first in diving, running away with the top score of 337.7. Trailing her in second was Lauren Lundquist at 292.7.

Amber Korbel also produced a top-three finish for BHS. She clocked in a 2:34.45 in the 200 IM.

The Bemidji 400 freestyle relay team consisting of Sophia Jones, Nicki Son, Davis and Miranda Port closed out the top-three performances for the Jacks. They finished in 4:03.05, closed by Port’s 28.65 time as the anchor.

Willmar and Melrose each secured three first-place finishes across the 12 events.

BHS will be back in the pool to host Moorhead at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the high school.

Team Results

1-Melrose 590; 2-Bemidji 432; 3-Willmar 430; 4-Cambridge-Isanti 405; 5-Ogilvie/Mora 297; 6-Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush/Middle River 105.