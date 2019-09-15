PARK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team fell 114-71 in a dual meet at Park Rapids on Tuesday night. The Panthers picked up wins in nine of 12 events to walk away with the victory.

Mady Schmidt captured a first-place finish in the diving event for the Lumberjacks by earning 180.25 points. Also notching first-place finishes were Sophia Jones in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:54.97 and Miranda Port in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.66.

Jones and Port also took second place in the 200 free (2:13.52) and the 200 IM (2:31.39), respectively. Lauren Lundquist also posted a second-place finish in diving with 163.65 points.

A trio of relay teams placed second for the Jacks. Nicki Son, Abby Arel, Laura Davis and Port swam to a time of 2:07.99 in the 200 medley relay; Demi Fisher, Kayleigh Hickman, Halii Melcher and Jones recorded a time of 1:57.55 in the 200 free relay; and Davis, Jones, Son and Port posted a time of 4:09.18 in the 400 free relay.

The Lumberjacks will next host the Bemidji Invitational beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the BHS swimming pool.