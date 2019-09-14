WARROAD -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team took first place in nine out of 12 events to defeat Warroad/Roseau/Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 127-59 in a dual meet in Warroad on Tuesday evening.

Amber Korbel and Miranda Port each picked up victories in a pair of events to lead the Lumberjacks. Korbel placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.30) and the 500 freestyle (6:18.00), while Port topped the podium in the 100 butterfly (1:10.76) and the 100 backstroke (1:13.91).

Also notching first-place finishes for Bemidji were Nicki Son in the 200 IM (2:38.48), Mady Schmidt in diving (211.45 points), and Sophia Jones in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.14).

BHS relay teams also recorded wins in the 200 free relay (1:58.24) with Jones, Halii Melcher, Marlee Bieber and Riley McCarthy, and in the 400 free relay (4:10.24) with Korbel, Abby Arel, Demi Fisher and Laura Davis.

The Lumberjacks will return to the pool at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, for the West Fargo Invitational.