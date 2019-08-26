BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team opened its season at home Tuesday night, falling to Brainerd 132-54 in a dual meet.

Mady Schmidt, the only Lumberjack to capture first place in any event, scored a 206.75 in the diving event to secure the win.

Bemidji did, however, record second-place finishes in five events.

Three relay teams were among those that earned runner-up honors: Nicki Son, Miranda Port, Riley McCarthy and Kayleigh Hickman in the 200-yard medley (2:08.86); Amber Korbel, Laura Davis, Port and Hickman in the 200 free (1:51.11); and Sophia Jones, Son, Korbel and Davis in the 400 free (4:08.59).

Davis also placed second individually in the 200 free (2:11.14), and McCarthy took second in the 100 fly (1:10.43).

The Lumberjacks will return to the pool in two weeks for a home meet against Thief River Falls and Perham at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.