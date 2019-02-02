BOYS SWIMMING: Jacks swim to win at Park Rapids

The Lumberjacks posted 23 season-best times as they earned 773 points to top the four-team field. The host Panthers took second with 558.5 points and were followed by Detroit Lakes (319.5) and Perham/New York Mills (318).

BHS swimmers won only two of the meet’s 12 events but a collection of fast times across the board paced the team to the win.

Luke Yartz posted the top time in the 100-yard free with a mark of 53.83. Teammate Kolden Michalicek finished behind him in second with a time of 57.10.

Yartz was also a member of the Bemidji team that took first in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:38.79. Also on the team were Sam Hendricks, Brooks Matetich and Walker Erickson.

The Lumberjacks aren’t scheduled to return to the pool until the Section 5A meet Feb. 22-23 in Sartell.