BEMIDJI -- Jordan Petersen made her first move as the Bemidji State softball head coach on Wednesday, announcing the addition of assistant Jenna Helgeson to the coaching staff.

Helgeson comes to BSU after two seasons as a graduate assistant at Northern State, where she coached NSU following a four-year playing career with the Wolves.

Helgeson helped Northern State to a program-best 10-0 start in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19, and NSU went 23-20 during the 2021 season.

Helgeson has an extensive background as a youth skills instructor and coach. While at Northern State, she was also responsible for coordinating hitting instruction, academic study groups, community service initiatives and recruiting, among others.

As a player from 2015-19, Helgeson started 107 games in the Wolves’ outfield and was a three-time selection to the NSIC All-Academic Team.

Helgeson graduated from NSU in 2019 with a degree in human performance and fitness. She is currently working toward a master’s degree in sports performance and leadership from NSU.

Petersen was an assistant coach at Northern State from 2017-19. She was hired by Bemidji State in June after a stint at Minnesota State Moorhead.