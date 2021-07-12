CLOQUET -- A number of Bemidji Blaze softball teams competed at the Fastpitch USSSA Northern State Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11, in Cloquet.

Taking the highest prize of the bunch was the 18U team, which placed second in the high school division’s silver bracket.

After a 1-1 record in pool play and then an opening-round loss in bracket play, the 18U team tore through the loser’s bracket. The run included a 14-0 victory over Bemidji’s 16U team, which finished the tournament 1-3.

Bemidji’s 18U team won three straight elimination games to reach the championship game against MN Blast’s 16U team. The Blast beat Bemidji 6-4 in Bemidji’s first game, and this time around, the Blast were 7-1 victors to claim the title.

Also competing for the Blaze, Bemidji’s 14U Grey team went 2-2 in bracket play, while the 14U Blue team finished 1-2.

Blaze teams will next travel to the Fargo-Moorhead Red River Rage tournament on July 16-18.