BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Blaze 12U softball team won the Bemidji Blaze Tournament on Sunday, June 27, at the city fields.

The team went 2-1 in pool play and, in bracket play, defeated Aitkin 12-0, Grand Forks Express 7-2 and Moorhead Crush 10-2 in the championship game.

Pictured in the front row (from left) are Clara Sherwood, Kenzie Wilson, Taylor Hanks, Kendra Johnson, Emma Greiner and Eva Miller. In the back row (from left) are coach Alex LaZella, coach Lisa Johnson, Naomi Johnson, Kendal Tysver, Karley LaZella, Olivia Birt, Ridley Hadrava, Hayden Dahl and coach Dave LaZella.