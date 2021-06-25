BEMIDJI -- Jordan Petersen has been tabbed as the next head coach of the Bemidji State softball team, athletic director Tracy Dill announced Friday.

Petersen will be a first-time head coach when she officially joins the Beavers on July 14. She graduated from Winona State in 2016 after playing catcher for four seasons with the Warriors.

“I am super excited for this opportunity,” Petersen said in a release. “I am grateful that Tracy (Dill) and the rest of the hiring committee has faith in me and trusts me to run a successful program here at Bemidji State.”

The Brooklyn Park native remained in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to start her coaching career. Petersen was a graduate assistant coach at Northern State from 2017 to 2019 before most recently serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Minnesota State Moorhead for the last two seasons.

“As a player and coach in the NSIC since 2012, I know the league well. I have seen first-hand the level of competition and learned what it takes to build an elite culture. I also know what Bemidji State is capable of and understand the caliber of players we need to be successful,” Petersen said. “I think that knowledge gives me a huge advantage.”

“We are pleased to bring Jordan onto our staff as the head coach of our softball program,” Dill said in the release. “During a very competitive search process it became clear that Jordan was the right person for our program at this time. She understands the NSIC and how to recruit in our region. I am confident that she has the leadership ability and experience to step in and continue to move Beaver Softball forward.”

Petersen has also served as a youth skills instructor and club coach, working with the Minnesota Fastpitch Academy and serving as head coach of the Minnesota Force 16U team.

As a player, Petersen helped Winona State capture two NSIC Tournament titles, two NCAA Tournament appearances and second-place finish at the 2013 NCAA Super Regional.

Petersen succeeds Brittany Gomez-Olson, who left BSU after three seasons.