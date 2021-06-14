The Bemidji Blaze 12U softball team won the Moorhead Crush Kickstart Tournament on June 12 in Moorhead. The team went 5-0, including a win over Grand Forks in the championship game. Pictured in the front row (from left) are Naomi Johnson, Kenzie Wilson, Taylor Hanks, Emma Greiner, Savannah Anderson and Bailey Rupp. In the back row are coach Dave LaZella, Olivia Birt, Kendal Tysver, Karley LaZella, Ridley Hadrava, Hayden Dahl and coach Alex LaZella. Not pictured are Kendra Johnson and coach Lisa Johnson.