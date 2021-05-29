BEMIDJI -- Section 8-3A Tournament seedings came out Saturday morning, and the Bemidji High School softball team has been ranked third among the section field.

The Lumberjacks will open up the playoffs against Detroit Lakes at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the BHS softball field. Bemidji previously beat the Lakers 5-3 and 14-2 in a May 25 doubleheader to close the regular season.

The winner of that game will advance to play second-seeded Alexandria, which earned a first-round bye. The loser drops to the elimination bracket for a game against a to-be-determined opponent on June 8.

Sartell-St. Stephen grabbed the top seed in the six-team field and will host either No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice or No. 5 Little Falls on the other half of the bracket.

The winner’s bracket championship game is set for June 8 at the high seed. The championship series begins on June 10 and, if necessary, will conclude June 11.

View the bracket below for a more visual look.

The Jacks enter the postseason with a 10-10 record and a nine-game win streak. The Lakers are 2-18 and have lost 12 in a row.