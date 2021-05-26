BEMIDJI -- After sinking toward the bottom of the standings early in the year, the Bemidji High School softball team finally came all the way back up for air on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks beat Detroit Lakes 5-3 and 14-2 on a gusty day at the BHS softball field, ending the regular season on a nine-game win streak and returning to .500 just in time for the postseason.

“It’s very satisfying, especially the way we did it at the end there. We had every senior who wasn’t injured in the lineup,” Bemidji head coach Brad Takkunen said. “The kids just went out, and I think they had a blast. … But the hard work was done before that. And the opportunity for them to even be in that position is very rewarding.”

As is well documented by now, the Jacks (10-10) put in plenty of work after a sour 1-10 start to the year. As easy as it would have been to fold by the midway point, BHS instead hit a turning point.

“It took a lot of focus in practice,” junior shortstop Lexie Tatro said. “It’s great. Every day the girls put in the work, and it’s really paid off now that we’ve won.”

Bemidji has now rattled off nine straight victories, its longest winning streak since rattling off a dozen in 2013. That year ended with an appearance in the section championship game.

So, too, did the 2019 season, when the Lumberjacks met the Lakers with a trip to state on the line. DL stunned BHS while down to its last out, capturing its first section title in the process. And Tuesday was the first time the teams have met since.

While Detroit Lakes entered Tuesday’s game just 2-14, it almost looked like the Lakers might pull another fast one.

They led 3-0 by the sixth inning and were six outs from snapping an eight-game skid, but that’s when the bats came alive for Bemidji.

After four free passes to start the inning, a Tatro sacrifice fly and Hannah Alexander single tied things up at 3-3. Elizabeth Oster followed with a clutch two-run triple for the 5-3 lead.

“That’s what playoff ball is going to be: getting that timely hitting,” Takkunen said. “You could kind of see tightening up happening a little bit, the confidence was maybe waning a little. But fortunately, we got on a roll there.”

Taylor Waukazo wrapped up the win with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and the BHS offense kept chugging in game two.

With a 4-2 lead through two innings, the Jacks exploded for eight more runs in the third. Jordan Hunsberger started the party with a two-RBI triple, Tatro added a two-RBI double and Peyton Oelrich threw in a two-RBI single for good measure.

“It’s awesome. It’s a great atmosphere, and it’s so fun with all these girls,” Tatro said of the hit parade. “It’s really going to help us get rolling in the playoffs. We’ll see what happens (during round one) on Tuesday, and hopefully we can come out with a win.”

The final two innings were a formality, and once it was over, Bemidji had its regular season neatly wrapped up with a bow on top.

And now the attention turns to the postseason.

“I feel much more confident going into the playoffs right now, based on the way we’ve been playing lately,” Takkunen said. “The kids have a lot of confidence in what they’ve been doing.

“They’re going to see things ratchet up a little bit. … Hopefully in the interim, we’ll just be able to relax and have some fun, as well, because that’s why you’re here, right?”

The Jacks are the likely suitors for the No. 3 seed in the Section 8-3A Tournament, which will begin Tuesday, June 1. A coaches’ vote will determine the playoff field on Saturday, May 29.





Bemidji 5, Detroit Lakes 3

DL 020 100 0 -- 3-3-0

BHS 000 005 X -- 5-8-2

WP: Waukazo (CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 8 K)

LP: Bellanger (5.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 1 K)





Bemidji 14, Detroit Lakes 2 (five innings)

BHS 228 02 -- 14-9-0

DL 200 00 -- 2-6-5

WP: Bullie (CG, 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Borgmann (3.2 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 2 K)