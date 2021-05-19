ST. CLOUD -- An extra-innings victory in game one propelled the Bemidji High School softball team to a doubleheader sweep at St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks needed nine innings to take the early game 6-2 before cleaning up with a 12-5 win in the nightcap.

The Jacks, winners of their last five games, improved to 6-10.

Lexie Tatro scored each of Bemidji’s first two runs, crossing home plate in the first and fourth inning for a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles (2-16) tallied runs in each of the next two innings to square things up at 2-2 after five.

The score held firm until the Lumberjacks erupted for four runs in the top of the ninth to put the visitors over the top. BHS drew two walks to begin the frame before Taylor Waukazo drove in the go-ahead run with her RBI double.

Waukazo capped the win from the circle by pitching a nine-inning complete game. She allowed two earned runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Jordan Husnberger hit 2-for-4 to lead the team at the plate.

Although Apollo assumed a 2-0 lead through the first inning of the nightcap, the Jacks answered with eight runs over the next two innings, including seven in the second, to take a commanding lead. BHS totaled three hits and drew seven walks in the frame.

Bemidji added four more runs in the fifth on the way to the 12-5 win.

Isabelle Neadeau notched a team-high three RBIs in the finale while batting 2-for-3. Waukazo also tallied two hits.

Waukazo tossed the first two innings and gave up only two earned runs on one hit, but issued seven walks to go along with three strikeouts. Courtney Bullie earned the win by pitching the final five frames, conceding two unearned runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk.

The Lumberjacks will return home looking to extend their win streak as they host Sauk Rapids-Rice in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 21.

Bemidji 6, St. Cloud Apollo 2 (nine innings)

BHS 100 100 004 -- 6-8-1

SCA 000 110 000 -- 2-10-4

Bemidji 12, St. Cloud Apollo 5

BHS 017 040 0 --12-7-2

SCA 201 020 0 --5-5-1