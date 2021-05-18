Taylor Waukazo

Senior, softball

Taylor Waukazo was central to Bemidji’s perfect 3-0 week. The senior pitcher started all three games inside the circle and came away with a 2-0 record, as well as a no decision. She struck out 11 batters over 14 innings pitched, including two complete games, and posted a 5.14 ERA. At the plate, Waukazo batted 4-for-8 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs for a 1.250 slugging percentage as the Jacks set a new season-high run total twice in a row. Waukazo’s efforts led to 5-4 and 15-2 victories against Duluth East, then a 16-5 win over Willmar.