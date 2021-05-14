WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School softball team rolled to its third straight victory with a 16-5 win at Willmar in five innings on Thursday.

The win was the second straight for the Lumberjacks (4-10) via the 10-run rule following Tuesday’s home doubleheader sweep of Duluth East by scores of 5-4 and 15-3.

Taylor Waukazo earned the win in the circle for the Jacks, and helped her own cause at the plate by belting a two-run home run in the second inning and a bases-clearing, three-run double in the third. She finished 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and a walk. As a pitcher, Waukazo struck out five and allowed five runs on six hits with two walks over five innings.

Hannah Alexander also hit one out of the park for BHS with her solo shot in the fifth inning. She hit 2-for-3 with the homer, a single and three RBIs.

Waukazo’s two-run homer spotted Bemidji a 2-0 lead in the second, a margin that grew to 7-0 an inning later. The Cardinals (4-10) couldn’t overcome the Lumberjacks’ nine-run fifth inning despite plating four runs in the bottom of the final frame.

Elizabeth Oster drove in three runs, going 1-for-3 from the plate with a bases-clearing double in the fifth. Lexie Tatro notched two RBIs, while Beth Bolte and Jordan Hunsberger added one RBI apiece.

The Jacks will next travel to St. Cloud Apollo for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

Bemidji 16, Willmar 5 (five innings)

BHS 025 09 -- 16-10-0

WIL 001 04 -- 5-6-4