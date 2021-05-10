BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State softball team closed its 2021 season with a doubleheader split against University of Mary on Sunday at the BSU softball field. The Beavers took game one 4-3 to snap a five-game losing streak before falling 5-3 in the finale.

BSU finished the season with a 11-31 overall record and a 7-21 mark in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to finish 13th in the league standings.

Stephi Dullum pitched a complete game and earned the win in the circle in her final start with Bemidji State. The senior struck out six and allowed only three runs on seven hits in the game one victory.

Lexi Derrick gave the Beavers a 1-0 lead in the first inning on her RBI single down the left field line. Jennifer Smith doubled to drive in another run in the third before Derrick singled to make it 3-0.

A pair of singles by the Marauders (9-32, 8-20 NSIC) tied the game at 3-all in the fourth.

Smith drove in the winning run on a sac fly in the fifth.

Derrick and Smith each notched two RBIs, while Derrick led the team by hitting 2-for-3.

Alison Schak handed BSU a 1-0 lead with her second-inning sacrifice groundout.

U-Mary scored three runs in the third, however, to take a 3-1 lead.

Derrick and Schak each drove in runs in the third and sixth innings, respectively, and cut the deficit to two runs each time, but it was not enough in the end.

Kaidron McClafferty suffered the loss after pitching six innings and giving up five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts. Stella Dolan pitched one inning in relief without conceding a hit.

Bemidji State 4, U-Mary 3

UM 000 300 0 -- 3-7-0

BSU 102 010 X -- 4-5-1

WP: St. Dullum (CG, 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Alvarado (CG, 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 3 K)

U-Mary 5, Bemidji State 3

UM 003 020 0 -- 5-8-1

BSU 011 001 0 -- 3-9-2

WP: Alvarado (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: McClafferty (6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 BB, 5 K)