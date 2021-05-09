BEMIDJI -- The Senior Day ceremony on Saturday for the Bemidji State softball team was much longer in the making than most such occasions.

The Beavers paid tribute to their five seniors during a doubleheader against Minot State at the BSU softball field. BSU was swept by scores of 13-5 in five innings in the opening game and 6-2 in the finale.

That couldn’t spoil the festivities for a team that saw its 2020 season cut short by the pandemic, especially for fifth-year senior Lexi Derrick. The catcher returned for an extra year of eligibility this season when her original senior campaign ended abruptly after 22 games during a spring break tournament in Florida.

“Last year we didn’t have (a Senior Day),” Derrick said. “They did the best they could down in Florida, kind of last-minute planning there. But it’s nice just to finally see everything wrap up, get that closure there at the end.”

Gabi Bingham, Sami Dullum, Stephi Dullum, Lisa Kossan and Derrick were each treated to a proper send-off Saturday. They’ll take to the field one last time Sunday to end the season.

“It’s always good to have something for the seniors,” BSU head coach Brittany Gomez-Olson said. “Even though it’s not our last games today, still being able to do something just to thank them for their four years -- or even for Lexi, five years. It takes a lot of heart, time and dedication to be on the team and be here.”

The visiting Beavers (21-19, 14-12 NSIC) from Minot State opened Saturday with an unassuming 1-0 lead through three innings.

An 11-run inning ballooned the lead to 12-0 suddenly in the fourth. MiSU batted around and racked up 10 hits while taking advantage of three errors to account for their haul.

Stella Dolan put BSU (10-30, 6-20 NSIC) on the board with her two-run single in the bottom of the fourth. Kossan and Emmarie Yeager drove in runs with a single and triple, respectively, in the fifth. Yeager later scored on an error to bring the game to its final score.

Yeager paced the Beavers with two hits in the loss.

Minot State scored in each of the first three innings of game two to go ahead 4-0. MiSU extended the margin to 6-0 in the fifth.

Back-to-back singles in the fifth paved the way for Kora Martin’s RBI single that got Bemidji State on the board.

Sami Dullum tacked on another run in the sixth by scoring on an error after Jennifer Smith singled to right to begin the sequence.

BSU brought the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh, but a couple of baserunning miscues left the Beavers empty-handed.

“We kind of ran ourselves out of some outs where we could have given ourselves an opportunity to tie it, if not maybe even score some runs in the end, too,” Gomez-Olson said.

Bingham and Martin each recorded a team-high two hits in the finale.

At 14th in the NSIC standings and out of NSIC Tournament contention, Bemidji State will officially draw the 2021 season to a close Sunday, May 9, when University of Mary visits for a noon doubleheader at the BSU softball field.

For seniors like Derrick, they’re glad to have a chance to complete their season this spring.

“Being able to come back and get that closure and see my teammates all over again...” Derrick said. “I don’t have words for how much it means to me.”

Gomez-Olson to depart after season

Gomez-Olson is set to depart Bemidji State following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

She has spent three seasons at BSU, including serving as interim head coach for most of the 2019 season and through the shortened 2020 season. Gomez-Olson was officially named the program’s 19th head coach last summer.

“I’ve learned a lot in general as a person and as a head coach,” Gomez-Olson said. “It was good to be here. I’ve met a lot of people and have a lot of memories of being here.”

The Texas native is moving on due to the recent hiring of her husband, former BSU assistant football coach Ryan Olson, by South Dakota State. Olson spent three seasons with the Beavers, most recently serving as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, before being named the tight ends coach at SDSU in January.

The Jackrabbits advanced to next weekend’s FCS national championship game with a semifinal win Saturday over Delaware.

Minot State 13, Bemidji State 5 (five innings)

MiSU 100 (11)1 -- 13-15-1

BSU 000 23 -- 5-6-4

WP: Valentine (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: St. Dullum (3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 0 BB, 2 K)

Minot State 6, Bemidji State 2

MiSU 211 020 0 -- 6-11-2

BSU 000 011 0 -- 2-9-2

WP: Dawyduk (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Damerow (5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 3 K)