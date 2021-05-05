COLD SPRING -- The Bemidji High School softball team fell by scores of 6-3 and 14-4 in a doubleheader Tuesday at Rocori.

The Spartans improved to 7-7 with the wins, while the Lumberjacks dropped to 1-9.

The teams were tied at 3-3 following three innings in game one. Rocori took the lead in the fourth and tacked on two more runs in the sixth to capture the 6-3 victory.

Lexie Tatro hit 2-for-4 with two singles and Jody Pemberton finished 1-for-3 with a triple for the Jacks.

The Spartans jumped out to a 9-0 lead in game two before Bemidji plated its first run in the fourth. The home side added five runs in the fourth to eventually come away with the 14-4 win in five innings.

Beth Bolte, Pemberton and Tatro each recorded hits for BHS in the finale.

Taylor Waukazo pitched all 11 innings for Bemidji on Tuesday. She struck out five, walked five and allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits in game one. In the nightcap, Waukazo recorded four strikeouts, six walks and gave up 14 runs (seven earned) on eight hits.

The Lumberjacks will look to snap their six-game losing streak when they return to the diamond for a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader at Fergus Falls on Thursday, May 6.

Rocori 6, Bemidji 3

BHS 102 000 0 -- 3-5-2

ROC 300 102 X -- 6-9-1

Rocori 14, Bemidji 4 (five innings)

BHS 000 13 -- 4-3-5

ROC 432 5X -- 14-8-1