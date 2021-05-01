SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Augustana played like the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday, sweeping the Bemidji State softball team 11-0 in five innings and 9-1 in six innings during a doubleheader in Sioux Falls, S.D.

BSU (10-28, 6-18 NSIC) mustered just one hit in the early game, which came on an Ashley Herold single in the second inning. Lisa Kossan was also hit by a pitch in the third, and Elaina Christiansen walked in the fifth, but Bemidji State didn’t get a runner into scoring position all game.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 Vikings (34-4, 22-2 NSIC) had no trouble producing at the plate. They scored seven runs in the first inning, including an Abby Lien three-run home run, and they added a pair of runs in the second and third frames to rack up the 11-0 advantage.

Kyla Damerow was issued the loss, getting through the first inning but allowing seven runs (six earned) off four hits while also hitting three batters.

Ashley Mickshl earned the win in the circle, allowing the one hit over three innings. Makayla Williams pitched a hitless fourth and fifth innings.

In the late game, the Beavers finally got on the scoreboard when Sami Dullum led off the fifth with a double, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. That halved the Augustana lead to just 2-1, but the Vikings soon stretched the lead back out to 5-1 by the bottom of the fifth.

Taylor Bross knocked a two-run single in the sixth inning, as well, capping a four-run frame that brought on the run-rule walk-off.

Stephi Dullum pitched a complete game, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 11 hits with a pair of strikeouts. She had allowed just one earned run through the first four innings.

Mickschl pitched another five innings in game two and gave up one run on two hits for her second win of the afternoon.

Bemidji State’s Sunday doubleheader at Wayne State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the WSC program, BSU announced Saturday.

The Beavers will instead return home for the final four games of the regular season. Bemidji State will host Minot State on Saturday, May 8, then U-Mary on Sunday, May 9. Both doubleheaders are scheduled to begin at noon at the BSU softball field.





No. 1 Augustana 11, Bemidji State 0 (five innings)

BSU 000 00 -- 0-1-4

AU 722 0X -- 11-10-0

WP: Mickschl (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Damerow (1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)





No. 1 Augustana 9, Bemidji State 1 (six innings)

BSU 000 010 -- 1-2-2

AU 100 134 -- 9-11-0

WP: Mickschl (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

LP: St. Dullum (CG, 5.2 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)