BEMIDJI -- Brainerd was designated the home team on the scoreboard for Friday afternoon’s softball game at Bemidji High School, and the Warriors played as though they were surrounded by the comforts of home.

The Lumberjacks were left puzzled by Brainerd’s Tautges sisters in a 7-1 loss at the BHS softball field.

Emma Tautges started and earned the win in the circle after tossing three innings while allowing only one run with two strikeouts. Mya Tautges fanned five batters in two no-hit innings before making way for Olivia Tautges, who punched out three over the final two frames.

“Brainerd’s a good club,” Bemidji head coach Brad Takkunen said. “They’ve got three nice pitchers there. That last one threw the ball pretty hard. They obviously got through the top of the order there. They’ve got some kids who can put some pressure on you as far as hitting deep hits, but also quick runners who put the ball in play.”

Emma Tautges drove in the game’s first run on an RBI single in the first inning. She later scored on an error to put the Warriors up 2-0 through one.

Lindsey Nelson and Jordan Hunsberger drew lead-off walks in the top of the third for the Lumberjacks. Lexie Tatro singled to score Nelson, but Brainerd limited the damage to the lone run.

Olivia Tautges and Emma Tautges notched RBIs on a double and single, respectively, to extend the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third. Three consecutive singles helped push the lead to 7-1 in the fourth.

Taylor Waukazo limited the Warriors to one hit over the final two innings, but the offense couldn’t muster a comeback. Waukazo pitched all six innings and struck out three while allowing seven runs on nine hits with two walks.

Elizabeth Oster led Bemidji at the plate by going 2-for-2 with a double and a walk.

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Lumberjacks, who dropped to 1-7 on the season. Brainerd improved to 8-1 with its fifth straight victory.

“What we’re constantly working on is just trying to become more mentally focused, mentally sound and mentally tough,” Takkunen said. “When you play a team like that, they’re going to put a lot of pressure on you and I guess us trying to deal with that pressure is the biggest thing we can take from a game like that.”

Bemidji will next hit the road to face Rocori in a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday, May 4, in Cold Spring.

Brainerd 7, Bemidji 1

BEM 001 000 0 -- 1-3-3

BRD 202 300 X -- 7-10-0

WP: E. Tautges (3 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 2 BB)

LP: Waukazo (CG, 6 IP, 7 R, 9 H, 3 K, 2 BB)