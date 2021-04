Elizabeth Oster

Sophomore, softball

Elizabeth Oster’s bat played an integral role in the Lumberjacks winning their first game of the 2021 season. On Saturday in Grand Rapids, Oster went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, a triple and a grand slam en route to a seven-RBI day at the dish. The sophomore outfielder, who’s a rookie at the varsity level, was 2-for-2 during an opening 8-7 win over Hermantown, then 2-for-3 during a 10-5 loss to Grand Rapids.