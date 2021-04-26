BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State softball broke a four-game winless drought Sunday afternoon by defeating Concordia-St. Paul 6-4 at the BSU softball field. The Beavers dropped the second game of the doubleheader 4-2 later Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 after the top of the second, Elizabeth Hansen put BSU on the board with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second.

One inning later, Emmarie Yeager drove in two runs on a double to hand Bemidji State a 3-2 lead in the third. Ashley Herold plated three more runs in the fourth on a bases-clearing three-run double that pushed the advantage to 6-2.

The Golden Bears (20-16, 14-8 NSIC) tacked on two runs in the fifth, but the Beavers (10-26, 6-16 NSIC) held on for their 10th victory of the season.

Kyla Damerow earned the win in the circle after pitching five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Kora Martin led BSU at the plate by going a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Bemidji State was held to four hits in game two as the team fell 4-2.

Sami Dullum hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning to level the score at 1-1. CSP took a 2-1 lead in the third and added two more runs in the fifth to go up 4-1.

Sami Dullum drove in another run on a sixth-inning double, but the rally fell short. Yeager batted 2-for-3 with a double to account for half of the team’s hits.

Stephi Dullum suffered the loss in the circle after conceding four runs on nine hits with one strikeout and one walk in six innings.

The Beavers will travel to Augustana and Wayne State for their final road trip of the season, with doubleheaders against each team on May 1-2.

Bemidji State 6, Concordia-St. Paul 4

CSP 020 020 0 -- 4-9-3

BSU 012 300 X -- 6-8-2

WP: Damerow (5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Kaestner (4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 7 K)

Concordia-St. Paul 4, Bemidji State 2

CSP 101 002 0 -- 4-9-2

BSU 010 001 0 -- 2-4-2

WP: Knoche (7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 6 K)

LP: St. Dullum (6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 1 K)