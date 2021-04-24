BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State softball team couldn’t find an answer for No. 18 Minnesota State on Saturday afternoon, falling by scores of 4-0 and 6-0 at the BSU softball field.

Mavericks starter Mackenzie Ward finished with 19 strikeouts in the early game, one shy of matching the NCAA Division II single-game record for a seven inning-contest.

Kora Martin broke up Ward’s no-hitter with no outs in the seventh inning thanks to her pinch-hit single.

Ward issued only one walk over seven innings in the complete-game win.

Opposing pitcher Kaidron McClafferty conceded four runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Beavers (9-25, 5-15 NSIC) fared better at the plate in game two by compiling five hits, but were still unable to solve MSU’s pitching.

The Mavericks (25-7, 15-5 NSIC) busted out for 12 hits and six runs in the late game to finish the sweep.

Lexi Derrick and Emmarie Yeager notched two hits apiece in the loss. Elizabeth Hansen accounted for the other BSU hit.

Stephi Dullum suffered the loss in the circle after allowing six runs on eight hits in five innings of work. She totaled three strikeouts and one walk.

McKayla Armbruster earned the win for Minnesota State after pitching four shutout innings and allowing four hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Beavers will wrap up the homestand with a doubleheader against Concordia-St. Paul at noon on Sunday, April 25.

No. 18 Minnesota State 4, Bemidji State 0

MSU 100 101 1 -- 4-10-0

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-1-1

WP: Ward (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 19 K)

LP: McClafferty (7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 2 K)

No. 18 Minnesota State 6, Bemidji State 0

MSU 014 100 0 -- 6-12-1

BSU 000 000 0 -- 0-5-3

WP: Armbruster (4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K).

LP: St. Dullum (5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 3 K).