GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School softball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday against Hermantown, prevailing 8-7 in a neutral-site game at Grand Rapids. The Lumberjacks (1-4) fell to host Grand Rapids 10-5 later in the day.

Elizabeth Oster hit 2-for-2 and drove in three runs on a double and a triple for BHS in the opening win. Her second-inning triple helped lift the Jacks to a 3-1 lead.

The Hawks (3-2) answered with a run in the fifth and four in the sixth to regain a 6-3 advantage.

Four consecutive hits by Hannah Alexander, Taylor Waukazo, Oster and Lindsey Nelson contributed to a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Bemidji on top for good.

Waukazo earned the complete-game win and struck out three while allowing seven runs on six hits with three walks.

Jody Pemberton scored on an error in the first inning of game two, but Grand Rapids answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame to go up 2-1.

Trailing 9-1 after two innings, Oster hammered a grand slam in the third to cut the deficit to 9-5. The Thunderhawks (6-4), however, held on for the 10-5 win.

Oster finished the game 2-for-3 to lead the team at the plate.

Lexie Tatro was issued the loss after pitching six innings while striking out five and walking three.

Bemidji will return to home to host Sartell-St. Stephen in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

Bemidji 8, Hermantown 7

HER 010 014 1 -- 7-6-3

BHS 030 005 X -- 8-10-5

Grand Rapids 10, Bemidji 5

BHS 104 000 0 -- 5-5-4

GR 270 001 X -- 10-8-2