BEMIDJI -- Despite early-game success from the pitcher's circle, the Bemidji State softball team dropped a pair of games by scores of 8-0 and 4-1 to Minnesota Duluth on Wednesday afternoon at the BSU softball field.

Kyla Damerow kept the Bulldogs to two runs through the first four innings of game one before the visitors registered six runs in the sixth inning of an 8-0 six-inning defeat.

Taylor Koehnen singled up the middle to drive home the eventual winning run in the second. The visitors added another run in the fourth and tacked on six in the sixth by erupting with six hits.

Damerow lasted 5 1/3 innings and struck out four with three walks while allowing eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits. UMD starter Sam Pederson fanned eight batters and conceded just three hits in the six-inning shutout.

BSU starter Stephi Dullum was perfect through the opening three innings of game two, but the Beavers were overpowered by opposing ace Lauren Dixon in the pitchers duel.

Dullum held Minnesota Duluth scoreless through the first four frames.

A sac fly delivered the first run in the fifth for the Bulldogs (22-10, 12-6 NSIC). A string of three run-scoring hits extended the lead to 4-0 in the sixth.

Maddy McCann contributed the lone run for the Beavers (9-23, 5-13 NSIC) on an RBI single in the seventh.

Dullum punched out five and issued one walk while allowing four earned runs on nine hits in her complete game. Dixon notched 12 strikeouts with one walk and held BSU to one run on four hits.

Bemidji State will continue its homestand with a doubleheader against No. 18 Minnesota State at noon on Saturday, April 24. They’ll wrap the weekend with a noon twin bill opposite Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday, April 25.

Minnesota Duluth 8, Bemidji State 0 (six innings)

UMD 010 106 -- 8-8-1

BSU 000 000 -- 0-3-1

WP: Pederson (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K).

LP: Damerow (5.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 3 BB, 4 K).

Minnesota Duluth 4, Bemidji State 1

UMD 000 013 0 -- 4-9-1

BSU 000 000 1 -- 1-4-0

WP: Dixon (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 12 K).

LP: St. Dullum (7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K).