FAYETTE, Iowa -- The Bemidji State softball team buckled down in game two of a doubleheader at Upper Iowa on Sunday, recovering from a 9-1 loss in the opener and responding with a 2-1 win.

Kyla Damerow pitched a complete game for BSU in the finale, allowing just one run on five hits over seven innings. Lexi Derrick provided the pop with a solo home run in the fourth inning, and Maddy McCann followed in the frame with the eventual game-winning RBI single.

That production was enough to overcome an opening run from the Peacocks in the second inning. Emily Draeger singled in Samantha Jessie during a two-out rally, but Damerow limited the damage to keep things within reach.

In the seventh inning, first baseman Ashley Herold closed the game in style by turning an unassisted double play on a line drive her way.

UIU had the Beavers in a big hole to start game one, however. Upper Iowa plated six runs in the first inning, which was more than enough offense against a Bemidji State lineup that only mustered one hit.

Stephi Dullum took the loss, throwing the first inning and allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits, one walk and one hit batter.

BSU moves to 9-21 overall this season with a 5-11 mark in conference play.

A six-game homestand is now on deck for the Beavers. Bemidji State starts things off with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Minnesota Duluth on Wednesday, April 21, at the BSU softball field.





Upper Iowa 9, Bemidji State 1 (six innings)

BSU 000 100 -- 1-1-2

UIU 602 001 -- 9-11-1

WP: McKay (CG, 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: St. Dullum (1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)





Bemidji State 2, Upper Iowa 1

BSU 000 200 0 -- 2-5-1

UIU 010 000 0 -- 1-5-2

WP: Damerow (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

LP: Wilcox (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)